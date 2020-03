March 16 (Reuters) - OPTIMIZERx Corp:

* OPTIMIZERX CORP SAYS FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* OPTIMIZERX CORP SAYS UNABLE TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE TO, IN PART, TRAVEL AND WORKPLACE RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/3aZ9STr) Further company coverage: