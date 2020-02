Feb 27 (Reuters) - OPTIMIZERx Corp:

* OPTIMIZERX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS; FULL YEAR REVENUE UP 16% TO A RECORD $24.6 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 REVENUE $7.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7.6 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.01 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: