BRIEF-Optinose Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.58

March 5 (Reuters) - OptiNose Inc:

* OPTINOSE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RECENT OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q4 REVENUE $11.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $11.7 MILLION

* OPTINOSE - EXPECTS TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM BOTH CLINICAL TRIALS EVALUATING XHANCE AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC SINUSITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2021

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2020 XHANCE NET REVENUE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.58

* EXPECTS XHANCE AVERAGE NET REVENUE PER PRESCRIPTION TO IMPROVE SUBSTANTIALLY FOR REMAINDER OF 2020.

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.62, REVENUE VIEW $11.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA