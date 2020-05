BRIEF-Optinose Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.63

May 7 (Reuters) - OptiNose Inc:

* OPTINOSE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES

* Q1 REVENUE $7.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $7.8 MILLION

* SAYS DUE TO ADVERSE EFFECT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUS XHANCE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* IF EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON XHANCE NET REVENUES BECOME MORE CERTAIN, CO WILL EVALUATE PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR XHANCE NET REVENUES

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: