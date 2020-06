June 26 (Reuters) - Option Care Health Inc:

* OPTION CARE HEALTH INC FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $500 MILLION ; SELLING STOCKHOLDERS MAY OFFER SHELF OF 143.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2Nxi1VN] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)