BRIEF-Option Care Health Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.09

March 5 (Reuters) - Option Care Health Inc:

* OPTION CARE HEALTH ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 AND ANNOUNCES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 REVENUE $720.8 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $705.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY NET REVENUE OF $2.83 BILLION TO $2.90 BILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $200.0 MILLION TO $215.0 MILLION

* SEES FY CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF AT LEAST $50.0 MILLION

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $2.86 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA