March 19 (Reuters) - Optomed Plc:

* CO DECREASES ITS 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK

* OPTOMED’S MEDIUM-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAIN UNCHANGED INCLUDING TARGET TO DELIVER DOUBLE DIGIT ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON OPTOMED’S GROWTH AND BUSINESS IN 2020

* OPTOMED-VIRUS OUTBREAK MAY HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO'S GROWTH AFFECTING BUSINESS IN CHINA AND OVERALL BUSINESS DUE TO CO'S CHINESE COMPONENT SUPPLIERS