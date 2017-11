Nov 13 (Reuters) - Opus Bank

* Opus Bank names new chief financial officer

* Opus Bank - ‍appoints Kevin L. Thompson EVP, chief financial officer​

* Opus Bank - ‍accepts resignation of Nicole M. Carrillo EVP, chief financial officer​

* Opus Bank - ‍promotes Will Han, SVP chief accounting officer to additional role of deputy chief financial officer​