April 8 (Reuters) - Opus Group AB (publ):

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPUS

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS AFFECTING OPUS OPERATIONS, AND THERE IS A CONSIDERABLE RISK OF A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIALS

* OPUS IS TAKING STEPS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)