BRIEF-Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommends to accept WSP's increased offer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - WSP Global Inc:

* Opus Independent Directors unanimously recommend to accept WSP’s increased offer

* WSP Global Inc says ‍offer, which is firm and final, now values entire issued share capital of OIC at approximately NZ$283.9 million​

* WSP Global says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC’s independent directors, WSP agreed to increase total amount paid to NZ$1.92 per OIC share​

* WSP Global Inc says ‍other terms of offer remain unchanged​

* WSP Global Inc says ‍as part of negotiation with OIC’s independent directors, WSP has agreed to a fully imputed cash dividend of NZ$0.14 per OIC share​

* WSP Global Inc says ‍WSP has also entered into additional lock-up agreements with three institutional shareholders of OIC​

* WSP Global says OIC recommended shareholders to accept co's takeover offer to accept WSP's proposed takeover offer, in cash, for 100% of fully paid shares