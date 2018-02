Feb 12 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp:

* ORACLE CORP - ANNOUNCED PLANS TO EXPAND MODERN CLOUD INFRASTRUCTURE FOOTPRINT

* ORACLE - EXPANSION PLANS INCLUDE OPENING OF 12 NEW DATACENTER REGIONS

* ORACLE - EXPANSION PLANS ALSO INCLUDE INCREASING RANGE OF ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES AVAILABLE ACROSS ASIA, EUROPE, AND AMERICAS