BRIEF-Oracle Corp Q2 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.52

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp:

* Q2 GAAP EPS UP 8% TO $0.52 AND NON-GAAP EPS UP 14% TO $0.70

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q2 REVENUE $9.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $9.57 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 44% VERSUS 41% REPORTED LAST QUARTER

* QTRLY HARDWARE REVENUES $940 MILLION VERSUS $1,014 MILLION

* ORACLE - OVERALL CLOUD REVENUE GROWTH OF 44% DROVE QUARTERLY REVENUE AND EARNINGS HIGHER

* ORACLE - BOARD INCREASED AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE REPURCHASES BY $12 BILLION

* QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 55% TO $1.1 BILLION

* QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 21% TO $396 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECTS CLOUD BUSINESS TO “CONTINUE TO GROW”

* SAYS EXPECTS TO SELL AROUND $2 BILLION IN NEW ENTERPRISE SAAS APPLICATION CLOUD SUBSCRIPTIONS OVER COMING FOUR QUARTERS