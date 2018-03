BRIEF-Oracle Q3 Loss Per Share $0.98

March 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp:

* Q3 FY18 CLOUD REVENUES UP 32% TO $1.6 BILLION AND TOTAL REVENUES UP 6% TO $9.8 BILLION

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.98

* Q3 REVENUE $9.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $9.78 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.72 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BILLION​

* QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING. MARGIN 44 PERCENT VERSUS 44 PERCENT REPORTED LAST QUARTER

* QTRLY ‍CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MILLION​

* ORACLE - ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BILLION RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QUARTER

* QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MILLION VERSUS $ 1,028 MILLION

* ORACLE - CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH FOR FY18

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S