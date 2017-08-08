FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

* Durect Corp - ‍study drug was generally safe and well tolerated​

* Durect Corp - ‍there were no serious adverse events in pivotal study​

* Durect Corp - ‍for primary efficacy endpoint, Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule was superior to placebo in a statistically significant manner​

* Durect - announced Orient Pharma has informed co that Phase 3 clinical study of Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule conducted in Taiwan has achieved positive results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.