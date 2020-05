BRIEF-Oragenics Acquires Noachis Terra Inc

May 4 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS ACQUIRES NOACHIS TERRA INC., TO DEVELOP ITS TERRACOV2 NIH-GENERATED SARS-COV-2 (COVID 19) VACCINE CANDIDATE UTILIZING “SPIKE PROTEIN”

* ORAGENICS INC - AS A RESULT OF DEAL, PAID $1.9 MILLION IN CASH

* ORAGENICS - AS A RESULT OF DEAL, ISSUED 9.2 MILLION CO’S SHARES & WARRANTS TO BUY 9.2 MILLION OF CO’S SHARES, CARRYING EXERCISE PRICE OF $1.25/SHARE & 5-YEAR TERM

* ORAGENICS INC - PLANS TO FINANCE CLINICAL TRIALS FOR TERRACOV2 WITH ITS AVAILABLE CASH AND ANY GRANT FUNDS THAT MAY BE AWARDED BY BARDA OR NIH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: