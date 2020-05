May 4 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS ANNOUNCES NEW MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ORAGENICS INC - INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD & APPOINTED KIM MURPHY TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2020

* ORAGENICS INC - FOLLOWING ADDITION OF MURPHY, COMPANY'S BOARD WILL BE COMPOSED OF SIX MEMBERS