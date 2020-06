June 5 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS INC - BOARD APPROVED SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH ALAN JOSLYN, CO’S CEO

* ORAGENICS INC - SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDING TERM OF ALAN JOSLYN EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT FOR AN ADDITIONAL TWO YEARS Source text: (bit.ly/3eYIRS3) Further company coverage: