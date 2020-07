BRIEF-Oragenics Provides Update On COVID-19 Program

July 10 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) PROGRAM

* ORAGENICS INC - TERMINATES AG013 ORAL MUCOSITIS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM

* ORAGENICS INC - EXPECT TO USE AVAILABLE CASH TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF TERRACOV2

* ORAGENICS INC - GOAL OF BRINGING COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE INTO HUMAN CLINICAL TRIALS BY EARLY 2021

* ORAGENICS INC - ON JULY 9 PRECIGEN, MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE EXCLUSIVE CHANNEL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR AG013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: