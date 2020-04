April 15 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS, INC. ANNOUNCES EARLY TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AG013 FOR ORAL MUCOSITIS IN CHEMORADIATION TREATMENT OF HEAD AND NECK CANCER

* ORAGENICS INC - PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF AG013 DID NOT DEMONSTRATE STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT