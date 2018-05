May 23 (Reuters) - Oragenics Inc:

* ORAGENICS, INC. AND TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SYSTEM GRANTED U.S. PATENT FOR LANTIBIOTIC MU1140

* ORAGENICS INC - AMONG OTHER THINGS, PATENT COVERS UNIQUE VARIANTS OF LANTIBIOTIC 1140 (MU1140) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: