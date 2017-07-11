FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2017 / 1:01 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Oramed announces end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA to initiate phase 3 program

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Oramed announces end-of-phase 2 meeting with FDA to initiate phase 3 program

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals-‍phase IIB trial met primary & secondary endpoints by indicating a statistically significant lowering of glucose relative to placebo​

* Oramed - ‍FDA agreed to schedule an end-of-phase II meeting with co for phase IIB trial of oral insulin capsule ORMD-0801 in treatment of type 2 diabetes​

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc says end-of-phase II meeting is expected to take place on August 31, 2017

* Oramed Pharmaceuticals-FDA agreed to schedule end-of-phase II meeting with co for completed phase IIB trial of ORMD-0801 in treatment of type 2 diabetes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

