BRIEF-Oramed Pharmaceuticals Oral Insulin FDA End-Of-Phase 2 Meeting Expected This Quarter

April 1 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ORAL INSULIN FDA END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING EXPECTED THIS QUARTER

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NASH INTERMEDIATE STUDY DATA EXPECTED THIS QUARTER

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - NASH INTERMEDIATE STUDY DATA EXPECTED THIS QUARTER

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CONTINUE TO MOVE AHEAD WITH ALL STRATEGIC INITIATIVES & ANTICIPATE LIMITED LONG-TERM IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - LEPTIN EXPLORATORY CLINICAL STUDY ENROLLMENT HAS BEEN DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO IS WELL FUNDED WITH A CASH POSITION OF ROUGHLY $50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: