Feb 26 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ORAMED REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS IN THE FINAL COHORT OF ITS PHASE 2B ORAL INSULIN TRIAL

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESULTS CONFIRM SIGNIFICANT CLINICAL BENEFITS OF ORMD-0801 AT LOWER DOSE TREATMENT

* ORAMED PHARMACEUTICALS - PRIMARY ENDPOINTS SUCCESSFULLY MET