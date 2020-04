BRIEF-Orange Belgium EBITDAaL Up At 62.2 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - ORANGE BELGIUM SA:

* SOLID Q1 EBITDAAL GROWTH UPDATED DIVIDEND IN THE COVID-19 CONTEXT

* Q1 REVENUES +1.9% YOY / RETAIL SERVICE REVENUES: +4.6% YOY

* Q1 EBITDAAL +7.6% YOY

* ORANGE BELGIUM EXPECTS COVID-19 CONTEXT TO HAVE A NEGATIVE MODERATE IMPACT ON 2020 REVENUES

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS A MORE LIMITED IMPACT ON 2020 EBITDAAL

* 2020 ECAPEX SHOULD MODERATELY DECREASE DUE TO SOME LIMITATIONS DURING LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS TO AGM NOT TO INCREASE 2019 DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.60 PER SHARE

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 333.9 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 327.7 MILLION (COMPARABLE) YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA AFTER LEASE EUR 62.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 57.8 MILLION (COMPARABLE) YEAR AGO

* WILL CONSIDER AN UPDATE OF ITS 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AFTER THE Q2 PERIOD

* IN Q1 ADDED 21K SUBSCRIBERS (+8.1% YOY) AND REACHED 280K LOVE CUSTOMERS (+40% YOY)

* IN Q1 MOBILE POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE GREW BY 9K TO 2.6M SUBSCRIBERS (+3.9% YOY). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)