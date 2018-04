BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q1 Adjusted Ebitda Down At 60.6 Million Euros

April 20 (Reuters) - ORANGE BELGIUM SA:

* REG-ORANGE BELGIUM : FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 2018: REVENUES +0.9 % , RETAIL SERVICE REVENUES +6.2 % , ADJUSTED. EBITDA -11.5 % YOY

* 2018 GUIDANCE REITERATED

* 19 THOUSAND NEW LOVE CABLE CUSTOMERS JOINED ORANGE BELGIUM’S CONVERGENT CUSTOMER BASE IN Q1 OF 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 60.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL CONVERGENT CUSTOMER BASE AT 122 THOUSAND AT END Q1

* CONVERGENT MOBILE CUSTOMER BASE INCREASED BY 30 THOUSAND TO 186 THOUSAND IN Q1 OF 2018

* ORGANIC CASH FLOW AMOUNTED TO 19.9 MILLION EUROS IN Q1 OF 2018