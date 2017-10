BRIEF-Orange Belgium Q3 consolidated turnover beats Reuters poll

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ORANGE BELGIUM SA

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR ‍​ 83.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 92.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017‍​

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER EUR ‍​316.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 308 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT EUR 22.5‍​ MILLION

* END-Q3 TOTAL NUMBER CONNECTED SIM CARDS 5.04‍​ MILLION VERSUS 5.92 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CABLE RELATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.5 AND 35.5 MILLION IN Q3 AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017‍​

* END-Q3 TOTAL NUMBER CONNECTED SIM CARDS ‍​ 5.04 MILLION VERSUS 5.92 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSTPAID NET ADDITIONS AMOUNTED TO 15 THOUSAND IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017‍​

* AT END OF 2 SEPT. 2017, NET FINANCIAL DEBT STOOD AT EUR 288.3 MILLION ‍​ Source text: oran.ge/2gx7yco Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)