April 26 (Reuters) - Orange:

* STOPCOVID PROJECT-TEAM AND THE ECOSYSTEM OF CONTRIBUTORS ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DEVELOP A MOBILE CONTACT TRACING APP FOR FRANCE.

* FRANCE’S STOPCOVID APP TEAM FEATURES INRIA, ANSSI, CAPGEMINI, DASSAULT SYSTÈMES, INSERM, LUNABEE STUDIO, ORANGE, SANTÉ PUBLIQUE FRANCE AND WITHINGS

