Nov 5 (Reuters) - ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS :

* BOARD APPROVES PROPOSAL OF ISSUED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 16.40 BILLION FROM EGP 1 BILLION

* BOARD APPROVES PROPOSAL OF AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 20 BILLION FROM EGP 3 BILLION Source: (bit.ly/2lTvYlB) Further company coverage: )