April 5 (Reuters) - ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS :

* SIGNS EGP 7 BILLION SYNDICATED LOAN WITH GROUP OF BANKS

* EGP 7 BILLION LOAN IS FOR SEVEN YEARS PAYABLE IN FIVE YEARS

* LOAN TO BE USED TO CONTINUE FUNDING OF REQUIRED CAPITAL EXPANSIONS

* LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED IN REFINANCING OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN OF EGP 4.3 BILLION