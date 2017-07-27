BRIEF-Orange has no information on possible change of state holdings in the group-CEO

July 27 (Reuters) - Orange

* Orange has not received any information so far about the potential change of the 23 percent controlling stake held by the French government in the company, chief executive Stephane Richard says

* "We have no information as of today about the state's intentions regarding its stake in Orange. We are prepared, no matter what happens, but it's clearly premature to evoke any scheme or structure that might exist," Richard said in conference call with reporters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)