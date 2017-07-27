FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orange has no information on possible change of state holdings in the group-CEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 27, 2017 / 9:37 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Orange has no information on possible change of state holdings in the group-CEO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Orange

* Orange has not received any information so far about the potential change of the 23 percent controlling stake held by the French government in the company, chief executive Stephane Richard says

* "We have no information as of today about the state's intentions regarding its stake in Orange. We are prepared, no matter what happens, but it's clearly premature to evoke any scheme or structure that might exist," Richard said in conference call with reporters. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

