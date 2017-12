BRIEF-Orange is ready to buy back shares from French state-CEO

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Orange Sa:

* ORANGE CEO STEPHANE RICHARD SAYS GROUP READY TO EXAMINE BUYING BACK SOME OF THE SHARES OWNED BY FRENCH STATE

* ORANGE CEO RICHARD EXPECTS ALTICE TO CHANGE ITS INVESTMENT STRATEGY ON MEDIA CONTENT, FIBRE ROLL-OUT IN FRANCE, GIVEN ITS CURRENT TROUBLES

* ORANGE CEO SEES “LESS FRONTAL COMPETITION” BETWEEN OPERATORS ON CONTENT IN FRANCE, POSSIBLE PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRENCH RIVALS ON CONTENT

* ORANGE CEO SAYS READY TO LOOK INTO POSSIBLE “WIN-WIN” PARTNERSHIPS ON CONTENT, FIBRE IN FRANCE

* ORANGE CEO SEES “VERY, VERY FEW” POSSIBLE PAN-EUROPEAN MERGERS BETWEEN LARGE TELECOMS OPERATORS, SAYS CONDITIONS NOT MET YET FOR SUCH MERGERS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)