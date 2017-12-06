BRIEF-Orange Polska reaches agreement with trade unions on voluntary redundancies

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Orange Polska:

* Polish unit of France’s Orange says it reached an agreement with trade unions for 2018-2019, which envisages that 2,680 employees will be able to choose voluntary redundancies

* The agreements also provides for the possibility to increase basic salaries by 2.5 percent in both 2018 and 2019, as well as additional compensation for employees who reach retirement age

* Orange Polska also says that the agreement envisages the limit of employees who can choose the voluntary redundancy option next year at 1,450 (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Lidia Kelly)