BRIEF-Orange Polska Says Main Activity Remains Relatively Resistant To Pandemic, Sees Roaming Revenue Drop In Q2

April 2 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ITS MAIN ACTIVITY REMAINS RELATIVELY RESISTANT TO EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC, DATA TRANSMISSION AND VOICE CALLS HAVE BECOME MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER

* RETAINS HIGH LIQUIDITY DUE TO KEEPING ADEQUATE FINANCING OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AND INVESTMENTS COSTS

* PANDEMIC WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT REVENUES FROM ROAMING SERVICES, ESTIMATES REVENUE DROP BY 30-50 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q2 FROM THIS SOURCE

* CRISIS HAS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON FUNCTIONING OF DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS, AS ABOUT 45% OF SELLING POINTS HAS BEEN CLOSED AND FLOW OF PEOPLE IN REMAINING OPEN ONES IS GREATLY LOWER

* AT PRESENT MANAGEMENT RETAINS OUTLOOK OF EBITDAAL 2020 INCREASE