BRIEF-Orange Polska says Q1 net loss 50 mln zlotys, bigger than forecast

April 25 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA:

* SAYS Q1 NET LOSS AT 50 MILLION ZLOTYS ($14.39 million) VERSUS LOSS OF 40 MILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* CHANGED REPORTING STANDARDS TO NEW IFRS 15

* SAYS Q1 REVENUE 2.710 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.702 BILLION ZLOTYS SEEN IN REUTERS POLL

* SAYS UPHOLDS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF 3 BILLION ZLOTYS AFTER Q1, AS CALCULATED IN OLD REPORTING STANDARDS

* SAYS Q1 EBITDA AT 674 MLN ZLOTYS VS 668 MLN SEEN IN REUTERS POLL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4747 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Croft)