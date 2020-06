June 4 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS REGARDING NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* UNDER AGREEMENT EMPLOYEE JUBILEE AWARD SYSTEM WILL CEASE TO EXIST AS OF APRIL 2021

* ARRANGEMENT WITH TRADE UNIONS WILL RESULT IN RELEASE OF PROVISIONS MADE FOR FUTURE JUBILEE AWARDS