June 23 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA:

* SIGNS WITH TRADE UNIONS CHANGES ON SOCIAL DEAL FOR YEARS 2020-2021 TO PARTIALLY COMPENSATE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO’S BUSINESS GOALS

* LEVEL OF INCREASES OF ESSENTIAL REMUNERATION IN 2020 WAS REDUCED FROM 3.5% TO 1.0%

* SUBMITTED DECLARATION ON MINIMISING NUMBER OF LAYOFFS UNDER GROUP LAYOFFS UNTIL END OF 2020