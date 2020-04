BRIEF-Orange Q1 Revenue Up At EUR 10.39 Billion

April 30 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 10.39 BILLION VERSUS EUR 10.29 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 ECAPEX (EXCLUDING LICENSES) EUR 1.58 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.63 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDAAL EUR 2.60 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.59 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: GROUP’S COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IMPACTED, WITH REDUCTION IN EQUIPMENT SALES DUE TO CLOSURE OF THREE QUARTERS OF GROUP’S STORES IN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES AND DECLINE IN ROAMING REVENUES

* DOES NOT EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DEVIATION FROM ITS FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2020 BUT WILL CLOSELY MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS

* WILL CONSIDER UPDATE OF ITS 2020 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES AT THE PUBLICATION OF ITS Q2 RESULTS WHEN IT HAS GREATER VISIBILITY ON IMPACT OF CRISIS LINKED TO COVID-19 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)