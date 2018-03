BRIEF-Orange Says ‍Siemens Extends Contract With Orange Business Services

March 20 (Reuters) - ORANGE SA:

* ‍SIEMENS AG EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES FOR GLOBAL SD-WAN INFRASTRUCTURE​

* SD-WAN-BASED NETWORK WILL CONNECT 1,500 SITES IN 94 COUNTRIES ON 5 CONTINENTS

* ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES PROVIDES SIEMENS WITH SD-WAN INFRASTRUCTURE AND SECURITY ON GLOBAL SCALE

* NEW SIX-YEAR CONTRACT WORTH 240 MILLION EUROS

* ‍UNDER THIS CONTRACT ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES WILL MIGRATE SIEMENS’ GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO SD-WAN NETWORK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)