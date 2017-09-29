FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment updates on sale & purchase agreement
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2017 / 3:25 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment updates on sale & purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment (Holdings) Ltd

* Vendor (unit of Village Roadshow), unit of co, Village Roadshow and co entered into sale & purchase agreement

* Consideration will be funded by proceeds of disposal of City Entertainment Corporation

* In event that completion is on or before 15 October 2017, s$174 million is payable by unit of co

* In event that completion is after 15 October but on or before 30 November, S$176 million is payable by unit of co

* In event that completion is after 30 Nov 2017 but on or before 22 Dec 2017, S$177 million is payable by unit of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.