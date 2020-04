April 27 (Reuters) - Orange Tour Cultural Holding Ltd :

* ORANGE TOUR CULTURAL HOLDING-EXPECTED TO RECORD A NET LOSS OF NOT MORE THAN RMB2 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS

* ORANGE TOUR CULTURAL- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECLINE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM DELAYS AND CANCELLATION OF PROJECTS DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: