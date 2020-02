BRIEF-Orange Tour Cultural Expects That Coronavirus Outbreak Adversely Affected Business For Q1

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Orange Tour Cultural Holding Ltd :

* EXPECTED THAT OUTBREAK OF EPIDEMIC HAS ADVERSELY AFFECTED BUSINESS OF GROUP FOR Q1 OF 2020

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* OPERATION HAS BEEN SUSPENDED SINCE CHINESE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY

* ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP WILL CONTINUE AND IT MAY AFFECT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR WHOLE YEAR IN 2020