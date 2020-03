BRIEF-Orapi FY Net Loss Group Share Narrows to EUR 2.9 Million

March 24 (Reuters) - Orapi SA:

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA IFRS 16 EUR 15.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 240.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 255.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, NET FINANCIAL DEBT (EXCLUDING IFRS 16) TOTALED €61.5 MILLION

* OUR PLANT IN LYON SAINT-VULBAS CONTINUES TO BE SUPPLIED AND MANUFACTURES HYDRO-ALCOHOLIC GELS AND DISINFECTANTS

* ORAPI IS UNABLE TO DEFINITIVELY DETERMINE IMPACT OF COVID-2019 ON ACTIVITY, PERFORMANCE AND PROSPECTS IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DECIDED TO PUT IN PLACE SUPPORT MEASURES PROPOSED BY STATE TO PRESERVE CASH FLOW AS FAR AS POSSIBLE AND MAINTAIN OPERATIONS Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)