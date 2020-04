BRIEF-Orapi Q1 Revenue Down At 62.9 Million Euros

April 23 (Reuters) - ORAPI SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 62.9 MILLION VERSUS RESTATED FOR DACD SALE EUR 63.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* POSTPONEMENT OF IMPLEMENTATION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING OF ORAPI

* REORIENTED ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES TO DELIVER ADDITIONAL ORDERS FOR HYGIENE AND DISINFECTION PRODUCTS

* IS NOT IN A POSITION TO DETERMINE MEDIUM-TERM IMPACT OF COVID-2019 ON ITS BUSINESS, FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND OUTLOOK

* AT MARCH 31, 2020 AVAILABLE CASH EUR 6.7 MILLION