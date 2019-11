BRIEF-Orascom 9-Month Net Loss Narrows To CHF 7.9 Million

Nov 13 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* EQSCONTINUES TO DELIVER STRONG RESULTS WITH A REVENUE GROWTH OF 42.7% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA OF CHF 57.3 MILLION.

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUES SURGED BY 42.7% TO CHF 325.2 MILLION.

* 9-MONTH ADJUSTED. EBITDA INCREASED BY 48.8% TO CHF 57.3 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 38.5 MILLION IN 9M 2018 (PRO-FORMA).

* 9-MONTH NET LOSSES SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED BY 73.4% TO CHF 7.9 MILLION VERSUS. A LOSS OF CHF 29.7 MILLION IN 9M 2018.

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVING FULL YEAR 2019 TARGETS