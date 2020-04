BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Announces Initiatives Taken In Light Of COVID-19

April 12 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT:

* INITIATIVES TAKEN IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 REPERCUSSIONS

* INITIATIVES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN CAPEX TO KEEP ONLY NECESSARY COMMITTED ITEMS

* INITIATIVES INCLUDE POSTPONEMENT AND FREEZING OF NEW HIRES

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT - INITIATIVES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN ALL EXPENSES TO MINIMUM REQUIRED

* INITIATIVES INCLUDE REDUCTION IN ALL MARKETING EXPENSES ACROSS ALL DESTINATIONS

* SUSPENDING FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 Source:(bit.ly/2RxNx8l) Further company coverage: