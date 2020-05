BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Announces Re-Opening Of El Gouna Hotels As Of May 15

May 11 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT:

* ANNOUNCES RE-OPENING OF EL GOUNA HOTELS AS OF MAY 15

* PLANS SET TO HAVE ALL HOTELS IN EL GOUNA OPEN FOR BUSINESS BY MAY 21

* WILL ALSO RE-OPEN TABA HEIGHTS HOTELS ON MAY 21, 2020

* HOTELS WILL BE PERMITTED TO OPERATE AT A MAXIMUM CAPACITY OF 25% UNTIL 1 JUNE THEN AT 50% BY JUNE 2020

* SINCE INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL FROM AND TO EGYPT IS STILL CLOSED, WE EXPECT DOMESTIC TRAVEL TO PICK UP

* LOCAL OCCUPANCIES TO INCREASE MORE THAN USUAL IN EL GOUNA