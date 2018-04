April 16 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT:

* ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING SELLS 18.2 MILLION SHARES OF ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT FOR EGP 608.4 MILLION

* INCREASES ITS FREE FLOAT TO 25 PERCENT

* THE SALE COMES AS PART OF CO’S STRATEGY TO ENHANCE THE LIQUIDITY OF STOCK

* BOARD OF ODH HAS MADE IT CLEAR THAT IT HAS NO PLANS TO SELL DOWN ANY FURTHER STAKE SALE IN ODE IN FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source:(bit.ly/2HE3OT1)