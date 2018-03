BRIEF-Orascom Development Egypt Shareholders Approve Sale of Stake in 3 Hotels‍

March 20 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT SAE :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE TO SELL CO’S STAKE IN MAKADI GARDENS HOTEL, ROYAL AZUR HOTEL AND CLUB AZUR HOTEL

* SAYS BOARD OF UNIT ROAYA FOR TOURSIT AND REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT APPROVED THE SALE OF A LAND PLOT IN MAKADI DESTINATION

* SAYS TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF THREE HOTELS AND THE LAND PLOT IS ABOUT EGP 882.6 MILLION

* SAYS STAKE SALE WILL RESULT IN TOTAL CASH PROCEEDS OF EGP 492.8 MILLION

* SAYS STAKE SALE WILL RESULT IN DECONSOLIDATION OF EGP 260.1 MILLION DEBT HELD ON UNIT ROYAL FOR TOURISTIC AND DEVELOPMENT CO

* SAYS TOTAL EXPECTED ONE-OFF GAIN FROM STAKE SALE IS ABOUT EGP 373.8 MILLION‍ Source:(bit.ly/2u1AzGL) Further company coverage: