April 16 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG :

* FREE FLOAT IN EGYPTIAN SUBSIDIARY ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT INCREASED THROUGH SALE OF SHARES TO STRATEGIC INVESTORS

* ODH SUCCESSFULLY SOLD AROUND 18.2 MILLION SHARES OF ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT

* PROCEEDS OF SALE OF AROUND CHF 33.3 MILLION TO BE USED TO FINANCE GROUP'S EXPANSION PLANS IN OMAN AND MONTENEGRO