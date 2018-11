Nov 12 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* TOTAL REVENUES GREW BY A SOLID 33.4% TO REACH CHF 227.8 MILLION IN 9M 2018

* 9-MONTH NET REAL ESTATE SALES SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED BY 83.5% TO CHF 158 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 182.7% TO CHF 45.8 MILLION IN 9M 2018

* ADJUSTED NET LOSSES EXCLUDING ONE OFFS REACHED CHF 22.2 MILLION VERSUS. ADJUSTED. NET LOSSES OF CHF 44.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REPORTED NET LOSS REACHED CHF 29.6 MILLION IN 9M 2018 VERSUS. CHF 30.3 MILLION IN 9M 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)